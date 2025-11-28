70% of Ukrainians support Yermak’s resignation from post of head of Presidential Office, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainians responded to the idea of the resignation of the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.
This is evidenced by data from a "Sociopolis" poll, according to Censor.NET.
What do citizens say?
As of the second half of November, 70% of citizens support Andrii Yermak's resignation from the post of Head of the President's Office.
22.4% of respondents do not support it, and 7.7% were unable to decide on an answer.
"Compared to the results of a survey conducted in September 2025, the level of support for Andrii Yermak's resignation from the post of Head of the President's Office of Ukraine increased from 62.2% to 70%, while the share of those who were undecided on this issue decreased (from 16.5% to 7.7%).
At the same time, the proportion of respondents who do not support Andrii Yermak's possible resignation has remained virtually unchanged (21.2% in September 2025 and 22.4% in the second half of November 2025)," sociologists noted.
Methodology
The survey was conducted from 18 to 24 November 2025 using telephone interviews.
A total of 1,007 people aged 18 and older were surveyed.
Searches at Yermak's premises
On the morning of 28 November, media reported that the NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's premises.
What preceded it?
Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy appointed Yermak and Umerov to the delegation when he learned that NABU was preparing suspicions against them.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password