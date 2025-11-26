78% of Ukrainians believe that corruption in Ukraine has increased, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainian citizens believe that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the level of corruption in the country has increased.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a survey conducted by the independent research organization "Sociopolis," reports Censor.NET.

This opinion was expressed by 78.2% of respondents.

17.3% of respondents believe that during the full-scale invasion, the level of corruption remained at the same level as before it began.

Only 4.5% of respondents believe that corruption in Ukraine has decreased since the full-scale invasion.

Compared to the results of a survey conducted in September 2025, the number of respondents who believe that corruption in Ukraine has increased during the full-scale invasion has risen from 73.9% to 78.2%," sociologists noted.

Read more: US peace plan played into Zelenskyy’s hands, erasing anti-corruption tensions - ZN.ua

Who is to blame?

Opinions were divided among survey participants regarding who in Ukraine contributes most to corruption in government through their actions or inaction. Respondents most often named the Office of the President of Ukraine (19.4%), the President of Ukraine personally (18.8%), and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and people's deputies (18.0%).

Quite often, respondents also cited the people themselves and the mentality of the Ukrainian population (11.2%) and law enforcement agencies (police, Security Service of Ukraine, prosecutor's office) (9.8%) as the main "sources" of corruption in government bodies.

Methodology

The survey was conducted from November 18 to 24. The sample consisted of 1,007 respondents.