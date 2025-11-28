Yermak to be served NABU notice of suspicion in near future – sources

Anti-corruption bodies will soon serve a notice of suspicion to the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

Sources told Censor.NET this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On 28 November, NABU and SAPO carried out searches involving Yermak on the basis of a ruling by a HACC investigating judge.

The head of the Presidential Office is to be formally served with a notice of suspicion in the near future.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s presidency will be sacrificed to efforts to save Yermak – Servant of the People Yaremenko

Searches at Yermak's premises

Read more: European Commission commented on searches at Yermak’s premises: We will closely monitor situation

Mindichgate

Read more: Mindich will be put on international wanted list - NABU Director Kryvonos