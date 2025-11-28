Mindich will be put on international wanted list - NABU Director Kryvonos

Currently, anti-corruption authorities are doing everything they can to bring Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, back to the country. He is suspected of corruption.

This was announced during the UP 100 ceremony by the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), according to Censor.NET.

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According to NABU head Kryvonos, information about Mindich's whereabouts is confidential to the investigation.

"Information has been circulated that he has been declared wanted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. All measures are being taken to locate him, and we will go through all the procedures to return him to Ukraine," said Alexander Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Kryvonos added that Mindich should be placed on an international wanted list.

"We have issued a warrant for his arrest. Now we need to choose a preventive measure, issue an international arrest warrant, and so on, according to procedure. So, it's still ongoing. We are optimistic about this investigation," Kryvonos added.

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Mindichgate