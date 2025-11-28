"Mindichgate": 95 million hryvnia bail posted for Fursenko, figure in case

Photo: Схеми

A bail of 95 million hryvnias was posted for Ihor Fursenko, a defendant in the "Midas" case involving embezzlement at "Energoatom". He was released from custody.

This was reported on 27 November by the "Schemes" project (Radio Svoboda), according to Censor.NET.

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Who paid the bail

According to Schemes' sources in law enforcement agencies, the bail for Fursenko was paid on 24 November by the private company "Varus Synergy". It has a registered capital of 100,000 hryvnias and its main activity is "wholesale trade in timber".

As a reminder, Fursenko was the executive director of security at "Energoatom" and, according to the investigation, performed the duties of an accountant in the "back office for the legalisation of funds". He is mentioned in the "NABU tapes" under the pseudonym "Roshyk".

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Mindichgate

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