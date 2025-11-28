European Commission commented on searches at Yermak’s premises: We will closely monitor situation
The European Commission has commented on the searches conducted at the premises of Andrii Yermak, Head of the OP.
According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, this was stated in a response by EC spokesperson Guillaume Mercier.
"We have seen the news about today's searches conducted by NABU and SAPO. Our position is well known: any investigations show that anti-corruption bodies are operating and have permission to work in Ukraine.
The fight against corruption was a central element of our enlargement package, which defines our overall position on this issue," he said.
The spokesperson stressed that the fight against corruption is key to the country's accession to the European Union.
"This requires sustained efforts to ensure strong capacity to fight corruption and respect for the rule of law," Mercier said.
The spokesperson added that the European Commission will continue to "closely monitor the situation."
Searches at Yermak's premises
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
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