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News Searches at Yermak’s premises
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Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz on searches at Yermak’s house: Support for Ukraine is unchanged, but Warsaw is waiting for explanations

Polish Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the strategy of supporting Ukraine remains unchanged, but Warsaw is awaiting explanations following news of anti-corruption investigations in Kyiv.

This was reported by RMF24, according to Censor.NET.

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The comment came amid reports of searches at the office of Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Kosinyak-Kamysh stressed that Ukraine is in a difficult situation and that suspicions of possible corruption among senior officials are not conducive to peace talks.

"This is not good news for Poland or Western Europe, for whom the security border now runs along the Russian-Ukrainian front line," the minister said.

The Polish Defense Minister also expressed hope that "Ukraine's heroic defense, which has been going on for four years now, will not be undermined by issues that provoke certain emotions — emotions that will undoubtedly be fueled by forces hostile to Ukraine."

Read more: Yermak has not been notified of suspicion, investigative actions continue, - media

Searches at Yermak's office

Read more: NABU prepares suspicion against Yermak, which may be related to "Dynasty" cooperative, - media

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Andriy Yermak (480) Kosiniak-Kamysz Władysław (44)
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