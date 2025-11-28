Zelenskyy’s presidency will be sacrificed to efforts to save Yermak – Servant of People Yaremenko

Member of Parliament Bohdan Yaremenko has responded to reports of searches targeting Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, saying that attempts to "save" him could damage President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s reputation.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

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"A couple of times in my life I had to tell my subordinates: I understand there is a temptation and an opportunity for something to ‘stick to your hands’. So I won’t repeat clichés, tell you not to do what is already forbidden, and so on. But if it happens and comes to light, I will not lift a finger to save you – and may even do the opposite and help bury you…," he wrote.

He added that the current situation leaves no chance of saving the head of the Presidential Office.

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"Yermak cannot be saved. A few more hours of delay, and the next presidency – as well as Zelenskyy’s good name – will be sacrificed to attempts to save Yermak. There is no friendship worth sacrificing a good name for," Yaremenko stressed.

Searches at Yermak's premises

Read more: European Commission commented on searches at Yermak’s premises: We will closely monitor situation