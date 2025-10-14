Zelenskyy dismisses Khomchak from NSDC secretariat, appoints Deputy Chief of General Staff Ostrianskyi in his place

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made personnel changes in the National Security and Defense Council. Major General Yevhen Ostrianskyi, who previously served as deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been appointed as the new first deputy secretary.

Colonel General Ruslan Khomchak has been dismissed from his position as First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

It is noted that Ostrianskyi has over 30 years of military service. He is an expert in strategic planning and defense management. At the National Security and Defense Council, Ostryansky will be responsible for military issues—coordinating the activities of the security and defense sector, as well as preparing meetings of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

We would like to remind you that on July 27, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Khomchak from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was replaced by Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Khomchak became the first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, replacing Mykhailo Koval.