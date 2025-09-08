Relatives of NSDC Deputy Secretary Aloian are included in Myrotvorets database and do business in Russia, - Bondarenko

The closest relatives of the newly appointed Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Davyd Aloian have been added to the Myrotvorets database.

This was written by journalist Volodymyr Bondarenko, Censor.NET reports.

On September 8, it became known that Zelenskyy had appointed Davyd Manvelovich Aloian as Umierov's deputy.

Read more: Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision on personal sanctions against individuals and legal entities

According to Bondarenko, his mother, father, sister, and uncle have profiles on the Myrotvorets website.

In addition, the official's father, Aloian Manvel Aloiovych (born in 1974), was running an official business in the so-called "LPR" in 2023.

The uncle of Umerov's new deputy in the NSDC, Aloian Norayr Aloievich (born in 1982), has also been doing official business in the Russian Federation since 2023.

Labor activity of Davyd Aloian: