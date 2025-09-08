Relatives of NSDC Deputy Secretary Aloian are included in Myrotvorets database and do business in Russia, - Bondarenko
The closest relatives of the newly appointed Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Davyd Aloian have been added to the Myrotvorets database.
This was written by journalist Volodymyr Bondarenko, Censor.NET reports.
On September 8, it became known that Zelenskyy had appointed Davyd Manvelovich Aloian as Umierov's deputy.
According to Bondarenko, his mother, father, sister, and uncle have profiles on the Myrotvorets website.
In addition, the official's father, Aloian Manvel Aloiovych (born in 1974), was running an official business in the so-called "LPR" in 2023.
The uncle of Umerov's new deputy in the NSDC, Aloian Norayr Aloievich (born in 1982), has also been doing official business in the Russian Federation since 2023.
Labor activity of Davyd Aloian:
- From 2017 to 2021, he was engaged in entrepreneurial activity / individual entrepreneur.
- In 2021, he worked at the Kyiv branch of the American logistics company Everest TS LLC.
- In 2021, he started working at the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
- On April 17, 2025, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine for European Integration.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password