Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision on personal sanctions against individuals and legal entities

By his decree, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)".

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding decree No. 554/2025 of July 27 was published on the website of the Presidential Office.

"In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I hereby decree: To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of July 27, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," the decree says.

It is noted that control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, enacted by the said decree, is vested in the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The Decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

In addition, Decree No. 555/2025 contains lists of individuals and legal entities against whom sanctions have been imposed.

Thus, the list of individuals contains 45 items, and the list of legal entities contains 50 items.