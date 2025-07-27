Zelenskyy congratulated doctors on their professional holiday: Thanks to you, life goes on

Today, July 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated doctors on their professional holiday.

"Today is a day of strength, endurance and humanity. The day of those who save lives and always come to the rescue, treat, and support. I thank each and every one of you who wears a white coat or a bulletproof vest: doctors, nurses, combat medics, all those who work in hospitals, operating rooms, intensive care units, and stabilization centers. To those who save our people," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy emphasized that medics perform a daily feat.

"It is thanks to you that life goes on. Many thanks to each and every one of you for your work in this difficult time. Thank you for everything you do for Ukraine," he added.

