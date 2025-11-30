Russian attack on Vyshhorod: Three high-rise buildings damaged, one entrance completely burned out. PHOTOS

The Kyiv region was again under attack by enemy drones at night. The Vyshhorod district is still recovering from yesterday's shelling, and today the enemy again struck peaceful people and their homes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

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As noted, one person has died so far - a 47-year-old man. Nineteen people were wounded, including four children. Eleven victims were hospitalised, including two children.

Watch more: Consequences of Russian drone attack on Vyshhorod: one dead and several injured. Fire broke out in high-rise building. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

According to the RMA, 14 private houses and three high-rise buildings were damaged. Windows were broken in a nine-storey building, one entrance was completely burned out, and another had its roof damaged. Seven cars were damaged, one of which was completely burned out. A fire was also reported on the premises of an enterprise.









"All emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes. Close coordination with local authorities and partners has been established to begin restoration work as soon as possible. Commissions are already assessing the extent of the damage. People are being provided with emergency assistance," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Vyshhorod with drones: one person was killed, 11 were injured, including child (updated)

In addition, it is noted that the city will provide temporary housing for all those who need it. All victims will be entitled to compensation. In the entrances that suffered minor damage, it is planned to restore water, heat, and electricity supply during the day. As soon as the inspection of the networks is completed, gas supply will be restored.

The situation in the region's energy sector

As of now, electricity has been restored to more than 170,000 homes in the Kyiv region. At the same time, emergency power cuts are currently in effect in the Bucha and Fastiv districts. Stabilisation schedules are also continuing in the region.

Energy workers are working hard and doing everything possible to complete the restoration as quickly as possible.