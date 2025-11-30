Consequences of Russian drone attack on Vyshhorod: one dead and several injured. Fire broke out in high-rise building. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Firefighting operations continue in a high-rise building in the city of Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, following an attack by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties and injuries

According to updated information, one person was killed and six were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

"Currently, 146 people have been evacuated from the high-rise building. Firefighting operations are ongoing," the State Emergency Service reported at around 3 a.m.

Read more: Enemy attacked Vyshhorod with drones: one person was killed, 11 were injured, including child (updated)





More than 90 rescuers and 18 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

Local residents are receiving psychological assistance and support from the Red Cross Society.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Vyshhorod with drones: one person was killed and 11 were injured, including a child.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel