Enemy attacked Vyshhorod with drones: one person was killed, 11 were injured, including child (updated)

Late in the evening on 29 November, Russian invaders attacked Vyshhorod in the Kyiv region with drones. One person was killed, and 11 were injured, including a child.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the drone attack

"Another enemy drone attack on the Kyiv region. People's homes were hit. Unfortunately, a high-rise building is on fire in Vyshhorod as a result of the attack. Rescuers, police, and medics are working at the scene," the official wrote.

In addition, a private house was destroyed and a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise.

"The air raid alert continues. I ask everyone to stay in safe places," Kalashnik added.

Update on the consequences of the attack

At 01:05 a.m., Kalashnyk reported that as a result of the attack by Russian drones in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region, one person was killed and 11 were injured, including a child.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in Vyshgorod, one person was killed and 11 were injured. Among them is one child. Six people have been hospitalised. Rescuers are evacuating residents from a high-rise building. Firefighting operations are ongoing," the official wrote.

He added that the number of victims may increase.

See more: All fires caused by enemy attack on Kyiv have been extinguished, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

Drone attack

Also, remind that on the evening of Saturday, 29 November, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian territory continued.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: 33 locations with damage recorded. One person killed, eight wounded. PHOTOS