Russian attack on Kyiv region: 33 locations with damage recorded. One person killed, eight wounded. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the massive shelling of the Kyiv region by Russian troops continues to be dealt with.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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There are casualties and injuries

As of 11:00 a.m., 33 locations with damage have been recorded in the Obukhiv, Fastiv, Bucha, and Brovary districts. Eight people were injured and one was killed.











Due to damage to infrastructure, 78 settlements are without power, and emergency services are working to restore it.

State Emergency Service units are clearing debris, extinguishing fires, providing psychological assistance, and accompanying emergency crews.

See more: Russian strike on Kyiv region: destruction in Bila Tserkva and child wounded. PHOTOS

Night-time massive shelling

On the night of 29 November, Russian troops carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and the region at around 11 p.m. on 28 November. At midnight, explosions were heard in the capital — a drone attack was recorded, and the Russians subsequently used ballistic weapons. Air defence systems were operating in the city.

At around 8:30 p.m., the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv — the Russians struck with guided aerial bombs. The region's energy infrastructure was hit, which may cause sharp voltage drops for domestic consumers.