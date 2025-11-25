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Russian strike on Kyiv region: destruction in Bila Tserkva and child wounded. PHOTOS
Russian invaders launched an overnight attack on Kyiv region, destroying residential houses in Bila Tserkva. A 14-year-old child was injured and rescue workers are clearing the rubble.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Destruction and damage were recorded in the Brovary, Bila Tserkva and Vyshhorod districts.
Bila Tserkva district
In Bila Tserkva, a four-storey residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.
Rescuers evacuated 46 people from the building and its basement, which residents were using as a shelter. Four more houses were completely destroyed.
Unfortunately, a 14-year-old child was injured.
Consequences of the enemy attack
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