Russian strike on Kyiv region: destruction in Bila Tserkva and child wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders launched an overnight attack on Kyiv region, destroying residential houses in Bila Tserkva. A 14-year-old child was injured and rescue workers are clearing the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Destruction and damage were recorded in the Brovary, Bila Tserkva and Vyshhorod districts.

Bila Tserkva district

In Bila Tserkva, a four-storey residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

Rescuers evacuated 46 people from the building and its basement, which residents were using as a shelter. Four more houses were completely destroyed.

Unfortunately, a 14-year-old child was injured.

Read more: Russia attacked Bucha district with "Shaheds": 50-year-old man injured

Consequences of the enemy attack















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