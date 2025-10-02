Russia attacked Bucha district with "Shaheds": 50-year-old man injured

On the night of 2 October, the enemy attacked the Bucha district in the Kyiv region with Shahed drones. As a result of the drone strike, a 50-year-old man was injured. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The man suffered a shrapnel wound to his right tibia and is currently hospitalised at a local hospital, where he is receiving all necessary care.

Local authorities emphasise that the enemy is deliberately attacking peaceful settlements in an attempt to destroy civilian lives.

Law enforcement officers urge residents to remain in safe places during air raid alerts and to take care of themselves and their loved ones. "Evil must be punished," the district administration adds.

