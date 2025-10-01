Enemy strikes energy facility in Slavutych: damage reported, parts of Chernihiv lose power (updated)

Russian forces struck Slavutych, damaging an energy facility, leaving parts of Chernihiv and nearby communities without power.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, and Slavutych city mayor Yurii Fomichev, Censor.NET writes.

The strike hit a 330 kV substation in Slavutych. Fomichev confirmed the damage and said repair crews are working to restore electricity.

Power outages have been reported in parts of Chernihiv and several nearby settlements.

The enemy continues to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Update

"We are trying to switch to alternative sources, the timing is being clarified. The water utility has reserves, water will be supplied by the hour. Follow the announcements. Power will be provided for communication systems," Fomichev said.

He added that "Points of Invincibility" will be set up where people can charge their phones and prepare food.

