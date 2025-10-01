Blackout at Chornobyl NPP after Russian strike on Slavutych power infrastructure

A blackout occurred at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant due to Russian shelling of the energy facility in the town of Slavutych on 1 October.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that due to the Russian shelling of energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region in the city of Slavutych, an emergency situation arose at the facilities of the Chornobyl NPP.

"Due to power surges, the New Safe Confinement was left without electricity. It is the key facility that isolates the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chornobyl NPP and prevents radioactive materials from being released into the environment," the statement said.

Specialists are currently working to restore the power supply.

Read more: Power outage schedules introduced in Chernihiv region after Russian strike on Slavutych: situation "extremely critical"

Earlier, blackout schedules were introduced in Chernihiv region after a massive Russian attack on the energy infrastructure of the city of Slavutych in Kyiv region.

On 1 October, Russians attacked Slavutych and damaged a power facility. As a result, parts of Chernihiv and nearby communities were left without electricity