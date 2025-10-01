Power outage schedules introduced in Chernihiv region after Russian strike on Slavutych: situation is "extremely critical"

On the evening of October 1, power outage schedules will be introduced in Chernihiv region after a massive Russian strike on the energy infrastructure of the city of Slavutych in Kyiv region. Two districts in Sumy region have also been partially cut off due to Russian attacks.

The utility said 307,000 customers were left without electricity and described the power supply situation as "extremely critical."

"Unfortunately, the capacity currently available in the power system is insufficient to restore supply to everyone at once, so we are forced to resort to extreme measures - the introduction of an hourly power outage (HPO) schedules. It will take effect from 8:00 p.m. on October 1," the statement reads.

Four rotation groups will be used under the schedule. The operating principle: three hours on, six hours off (three hours with power and six hours without).

"We understand the scale of restrictions is very large, but under the current circumstances we have no other choice. We emphasize: this is a temporary measure for the duration of restoration work at the damaged facilities," Chernihivoblenergo added.

Power outages in Sumy region

"Due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, the Konotop and Shostka districts have been partially cut off. Repair crews are working to restore electricity," the regional utility Sumyoblenergo said.

Earlier, on October 1, Russian forces struck Slavutych and damaged an energy facility. As a result, parts of Chernihiv and nearby communities were left without electricity.

