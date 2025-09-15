We must be prepared for any scenario - Ukrenergo on threat of power outages in winter

Ukraine can go through the heating season without any restrictions on electricity consumption if there are no massive Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure.

"If there are no new systemic attacks on energy facilities, there is every reason to expect the winter season to go through without any restrictions on electricity consumption. In general, the power system is preparing for the winter as planned, but its successful operation will depend on the intensity of enemy attacks and the speed of restoration work. We can't predict how the enemy will act in winter and how intense the shelling will be. But we know for sure that we must be prepared for any scenario," the press service said.

The company emphasized that Ukraine has managed to restore some of the lost generation and damaged elements of the transmission system. In addition, newly built distributed generation facilities, both those already connected to the grid and those used by businesses as backup power sources, are already having an impact on the situation in the power system.

"According to companies that produce electricity using gas turbine and gas piston plants, the increase in this type of generation in Ukraine in 2025 as of the beginning of September was more than 200%," Ukrenergo noted.

To cover the increased consumption in winter, the power system operator plans to use all available generation sources and opportunities provided by the commercial exchange of electricity with neighboring European countries.

The press service of Ukrenergo also reported that active preparations for the transmission system for winter are underway. In particular, it is about restoring the equipment damaged by the Russians and replenishing the stocks of materials needed for repairs.

"The company, together with its partners, continued to strengthen the physical protection of infrastructure facilities and the technical capabilities of repair teams. Scheduled repairs of the grid and emergency repair works at the facilities affected by the attacks were carried out in full. Thanks to the measures taken, the power system is able to resume operation relatively quickly even after serious damage," Ukrenergo assured.