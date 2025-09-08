"Don’t panic, but stock up on flashlights and power banks" – YASNO CEO Kovalenko

After Russia resumed attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, YASNO CEO Serhii Kovalenko urged Ukrainians to be prepared for any scenario. He also advised stocking up on flashlights and power banks.

He posted the message on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Autumn is always a somewhat anxious time for the energy sector. What will happen this fall, no one knows, but given the latest strikes, there is little reason for optimism. In any case, conclusions have been drawn from all previous attacks on the energy infrastructure. So we are not relaxing, and I recommend that the public and businesses also stay prepared for different scenarios," the statement reads.

Kovalenko recommended that households:

stock up on power banks and flashlights, or check the ones they already have;

think through a plan in case the power goes out for a period of time;

keep all devices and power banks fully charged;

store water and non-perishable food supplies at home.

Read more: Russians strike critical infrastructure in Sumy; intermittent power outages reported