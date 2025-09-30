"There will be massive power outages, and number of attacks will increase after October 10 across Ukraine" - Ivano-Frankivsk mayor Martsinkiv. VIDEO

The threat of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is growing, the enemy seeks to intimidate the population and leave it without power. Ukrainians should be especially vigilant after October 10.

This was stated by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that while his community is currently calm, central regions and Kyiv are suffering from the severe consequences of combined Russian missile-and-drone attacks, which have left some affected cities without electricity.

"I urge everyone to remain extremely vigilant, respond to air raid alerts, and be ready for strikes on infrastructure. Let us prepare now together for possible outages. We can see in other cities that the enemy is targeting infrastructure," Martsinkiv stressed.

Earlier, Ukrenergo said that Ukraine could get through the heating season without electricity consumption restrictions, provided there are no massive Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure.

