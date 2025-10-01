Russian drone attack in Kyiv region caused fire in two-storey building. PHOTOS

In the morning, a Russian drone attack on the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region caused a fire in a two-storey building. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SES of Ukraine.

11 rescuers and 2 units of SES equipment were involved in the aftermath.







