Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, 6 wounded, occupiers damaged 32 houses. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupation forces intensively shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

In Dobropillia, 2 people were wounded and a house was damaged. A house was damaged in Yuriivka of Kryvyi Rih community.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 2 houses and 6 outbuildings were destroyed. A person was injured in Raihorodok of Mykolaivka community and a power line was damaged; a house was damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka. An outbuilding was damaged in Spasko-Mykhailivka of Novodonetsk community. A person was wounded in Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 9 multi-storey buildings, 16 private houses and a pharmacy were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, Russians fired 27 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 273 people were evacuated from the front line, including 53 children.











