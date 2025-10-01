Occupiers carried out 96 shellings of Sumy region during day: four people were wounded, houses and medical facility were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, from the morning of 30 September to the morning of 1 October 2025, Russian troops fired 96 times at 44 settlements in 19 territorial communities in the Sumy region. Most attacks were recorded in Sumy, Shostka, Konotop, and Okhtyrka districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, UAVs and MLRS:

Almost 20 strikes by the KAB;

10 MLRS strikes;

more than 20 drone strikes, including FPV.

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged: non-residential and residential buildings, private households, a car, and a multi-storey building. An administrative building, infrastructure facilities, and a medical facility were also damaged.

There were civilian casualties: a 54-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone in Hlukhiv community, a 79-year-old man was wounded in Konotop community, a 36-year-old man was wounded in Velykopysarivka community, and a 46-year-old woman was wounded in Putivl community.

During the day, local authorities, together with the State Emergency Service, the National Police and NGOs, evacuated 12 people from the border communities.











Watch more: "Madyar’s Birds" destroyed dugout with occupiers, eliminated one while he was fleeing. VIDEO