"Madyar’s Birds" destroyed dugout with occupiers, eliminated one while he was fleeing. VIDEO
The "WORMBUSTERS" unit of the 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" killed Russian occupiers and a dugout in one of the sectors.
A Ukrainian drone brought down a dugout with a precision drop, hitting two Russian servicemen inside. One survived and tried to flee, but the fighters pursued him and killed him, according to Censor.NET.
The video was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password