"Madyar’s Birds" destroyed dugout with occupiers, eliminated one while he was fleeing. VIDEO

The "WORMBUSTERS" unit of the 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" killed Russian occupiers and a dugout in one of the sectors.

A Ukrainian drone brought down a dugout with a precision drop, hitting two Russian servicemen inside. One survived and tried to flee, but the fighters pursued him and killed him, according to Censor.NET.

The video was posted on social media.

