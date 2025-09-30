Bureviy fighters eliminated about 100 occupiers, dozens of drones, 30 shelters and Solntsepyok. VIDEO

The First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Bureviy" destroys the equipment and personnel of the occupiers in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of accurate strikes by Ukrainian drones, the enemy lost about a hundred Russian military personnel, dozens of drones, more than thirty shelters, as well as radio equipment and a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepyok".

The video was posted by the brigade's fighters on their Telegram channel.

