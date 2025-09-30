Azov destroys enemy drones with "FPV shotgun". VIDEO
Fighters of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion of the 12th Azov Brigade are taking down enemy drones with an "FPV shotgun" in the Toretsk sector.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators destroyed at least a dozen enemy UAVs, including Molniya, Lancet, Gerbera, Zala, FPV drones and others.
"Now the operator not only takes out enemy drones at a distance. This method helps save valuable anti-aircraft FPV drones for more costly and complex targets," the fighters reported on their Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password