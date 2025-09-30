Azov destroys enemy drones with "FPV shotgun". VIDEO

Fighters of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion of the 12th Azov Brigade are taking down enemy drones with an "FPV shotgun" in the Toretsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators destroyed at least a dozen enemy UAVs, including Molniya, Lancet, Gerbera, Zala, FPV drones and others.

"Now the operator not only takes out enemy drones at a distance. This method helps save valuable anti-aircraft FPV drones for more costly and complex targets," the fighters reported on their Telegram channel.

