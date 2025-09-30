Soldiers of 153rd Brigade destroy Russian "Repeynik" anti-drone station. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 153rd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian "Repeynik" anti-drone station in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, the station was capable of detecting up to 250 Ukrainian drones simultaneously at a distance of up to 15 kilometers.
The brigade commented ironically: "A bitter loss! No condolences!"
