Soldiers of 153rd Brigade destroy Russian "Repeynik" anti-drone station. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 153rd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian "Repeynik" anti-drone station in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the station was capable of detecting up to 250 Ukrainian drones simultaneously at a distance of up to 15 kilometers.

The brigade commented ironically: "A bitter loss! No condolences!"

