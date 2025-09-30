ENG
Kryla OMEGA drone eliminated enemy group - one occupier tried to fire back with assault rifle. VIDEO

Special forces of the "Kryla OMEGA" Separate Special Purpose Detachment of Ukraine’s National Guard eliminated enemy personnel.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone concealed in the grass delivered a precise strike against Russian troops in open terrain. One of the invaders tried to shoot down the drone with an assault rifle but was also eliminated.

The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on their telegram channel.

Russian Army (10116) elimination (5893) National Guard (581) drones (2996)
