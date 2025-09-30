1 407 2
Eight occupiers eliminated: combat work of drone operators of 425th SAR "Skelia". VIDEO
Drone operators from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment (SAR) eliminated eight Russian soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"The work of the regiment’s drone pilots SKELIA is a perfect ‘detect-and-eliminate’ combination, the commentary to the video reads.
