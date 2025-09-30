Eight occupiers eliminated: combat work of drone operators of 425th SAR "Skelia". VIDEO

Drone operators from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment (SAR) eliminated eight Russian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The work of the regiment’s drone pilots SKELIA is a perfect ‘detect-and-eliminate’ combination, the commentary to the video reads.

Read more on Telegram channel!

Watch more: Occupier films explosion of Russian "Grad" MLRS: "F#ck! BMK got f#cked! Get down! Shrapnel is flying everywhere, f#ck!". VIDEO