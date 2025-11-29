All fires caused by enemy attack on Kyiv have been extinguished, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

All fires that broke out in Kyiv as a result of Russian shelling have now been extinguished.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Victims of enemy shelling

According to him, dozens of locations in the capital and the region came under enemy fire today.

As of now, two people have died in Kyiv. More than 30 people have been injured. Specialists from the State Emergency Service rescued about 40 people.

One person was killed and more than ten were injured in the Kyiv region. More than 30 locations in the Obukhiv, Fastiv, Bucha, and Brovary districts were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Damage to energy facilities has also been reported. There are emergency power outages in populated areas.

"Mobile Resilience Centres have been set up to provide people with warmth and support. The State Emergency Service is working around the clock: all necessary forces and equipment are involved.

Police investigators and forensic experts are documenting Russia's war crimes. Police patrols are conducting door-to-door and yard-to-yard searches, helping people on the ground," Klymenko emphasised.

















"The police are forced to restrict access to damaged buildings for safety reasons. As soon as rescuers determine that the premises are safe, residents will be allowed to collect their belongings," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasised.

See more: Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones — the main targets were energy and civilian facilities, three people were killed and dozens were wounded. PHOTOS

Night-time massive shelling

On the night of 29 November, Russian troops carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and the region at around 11 p.m. on 28 November. At midnight, explosions were heard in the capital — a drone attack was recorded, and later the Russians used ballistic weapons. Air defence systems were operating in the city.

At around 8:30 p.m., the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv — the Russians struck with guided aerial bombs. The region's energy infrastructure was hit, which may cause sharp voltage drops for domestic consumers.