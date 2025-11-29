Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones — the main targets were energy and civilian facilities, three people were killed and dozens were wounded. PHOTOS

Our emergency services are currently working at the sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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How did the enemy strike Ukraine?

According to him, the Russians launched about 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones against ordinary life.

"The main targets of the attack were energy and civilian facilities, causing extensive damage and fires in residential buildings. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, and three killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones," the head of state said.

Pressure on Russia

"We must work without wasting a single day to ensure that there are enough missiles for air defence systems, that we have everything we need for our protection and to put pressure on Russia. The time has come for Europe to decide on frozen assets if Moscow does not want to stop drone and missile strikes. And we definitely need to talk to all our partners about steps to end this war. Thank you to everyone who is helping," Zelenskyy concluded.

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Night-time massive shelling

On the night of 29 November, Russian troops carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and the region at around 11 p.m. on 28 November. At midnight, explosions were heard in the capital — a drone attack was recorded, and later the Russians used ballistic weapons. Air defence systems were operating in the city.

At around 8:30 p.m., the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv — the Russians struck with guided aerial bombs. The region's energy infrastructure was hit, which may cause sharp voltage drops for domestic consumers.

Read also on Censor.NET: Attack on Kyiv region: high-rise buildings destroyed, two people injured (updated). VIDEO + PHOTO