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Ruscists attacked Fastiv in the Kyiv region again: fires broke out. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked Fastiv in the Kyiv region again on the night of 8 December.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences
As a result of the enemy attack, the roofs of a three-storey and one-storey buildings covering an area of 1,500 square metres caught fire.
The blast wave damaged a private residential building and administrative buildings.
Russian strike on Fastiv
- As a reminder, on the night of 6 December 2025, the enemy launched a massive attack on Fastiv. The railway infrastructure was attacked.
- A man born in 1983 was wounded as a result of the attack.
- Railway workers set up a temporary mobile station next to the one destroyed by the enemy attack.
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