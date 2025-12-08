Ruscists attacked Fastiv in the Kyiv region again: fires broke out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Fastiv in the Kyiv region again on the night of 8 December.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences

As a result of the enemy attack, the roofs of a three-storey and one-storey buildings covering an area of 1,500 square metres caught fire.

The blast wave damaged a private residential building and administrative buildings.

See more: Zelenskyy on night attack: enemy’s main targets are energy facilities; railway station in Fastiv was burned down. PHOTOS

















Russian strike on Fastiv

As a reminder, on the night of 6 December 2025, the enemy launched a massive attack on Fastiv. The railway infrastructure was attacked.

A man born in 1983 was wounded as a result of the attack.

Railway workers set up a temporary mobile station next to the one destroyed by the enemy attack.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in three districts of Kyiv region have been eliminated. VIDEO+PHOTOS