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News Photo UAV attack on Kyiv region
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Ruscists attacked Fastiv in the Kyiv region again: fires broke out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Fastiv in the Kyiv region again on the night of 8 December.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

As a result of the enemy attack, the roofs of a three-storey and one-storey buildings covering an area of 1,500 square metres caught fire.

The blast wave damaged a private residential building and administrative buildings.

See more: Zelenskyy on night attack: enemy’s main targets are energy facilities; railway station in Fastiv was burned down. PHOTOS

Russia shelled Fastiv again: what is known about the consequences?
Russia shelled Fastiv again: what is known about the consequences?
Russia shelled Fastiv again: what is known about the consequences?
Russia shelled Fastiv again: what is known about the consequences?
Russia shelled Fastiv again: what is known about the consequences?
Russia shelled Fastiv again: what is known about the consequences?
Russia shelled Fastiv again: what is known about the consequences?
Russia shelled Fastiv again: what is known about the consequences?

Russian strike on Fastiv

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in three districts of Kyiv region have been eliminated. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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Kyiv region (968) shoot out (17652) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1030) Fastiv (9) Fastivskyy district (49)
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