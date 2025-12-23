Enemy attacked Rivne region: apartment building damaged

On the night of Tuesday, 23 December, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

As noted, a two-story apartment building in Rivne region was damaged, with windows blown out by the blast wave.

In addition, a wooden outbuilding was destroyed and three cars were damaged.

"People were not injured," the report said.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Rivne and Lutsk: "shahed" attack

Representatives of the Security and Defence Forces, as well as other services, are currently working there.

"The air raid alert is ongoing. Stay in a safe place," emphasises the head of the region.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea and was attacking Ukraine with drones on a massive scale.

Due to the enemy attack, emergency power cuts were implemented in a number of regions.

See more: Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Rivne region: cars and recreation area damaged. PHOTOS