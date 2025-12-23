Emergency power cuts have been implemented in number of regions (updated)
As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, several regions of Ukraine were left without electricity.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the NEC "Ukrenergo".
Repair work
Repair work and restoration of power supply will begin as soon as the security situation allows.
Emergency power cuts will be cancelled once the situation in the power system has stabilised.
Recommendations for the population
Residents are advised to follow official announcements on the websites of distribution system operators (oblenergo) in their region for up-to-date information.
It is currently known that emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and the surrounding region, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Poltava region.
"Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency power cuts have also been implemented on the orders of Ukrenergo," DTEK reported.
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