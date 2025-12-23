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News Attacks on the energy sector
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Emergency power cuts have been implemented in number of regions (updated)

Ukraine’s energy system under attack: Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Poltava without electricity

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, several regions of Ukraine were left without electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the NEC "Ukrenergo".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Repair work

Repair work and restoration of power supply will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

Emergency power cuts will be cancelled once the situation in the power system has stabilised.

Recommendations for the population

Residents are advised to follow official announcements on the websites of distribution system operators (oblenergo) in their region for up-to-date information.

It is currently known that emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and the surrounding region, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Poltava region.

"Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency power cuts have also been implemented on the orders of Ukrenergo," DTEK reported.

Read more: Enemy attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in 4 regions, there are power outages, - Ministry of Energy

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