Enemy attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in 4 regions, there are power outages, - Ministry of Energy

On the night of December 19-20, the enemy attacked power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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There is a power outage

As noted, as a result of the Russian Federation's attacks, consumers in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Odesa regions are without power as of this morning.

Read more: Russia attacked Sumy and Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region: infrastructure damage and casualties reported

"The enemy also targeted employees of one of the border thermal power plants again. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report said.

Emergency repair work is ongoing. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

Read more: Power system situation remains difficult. Recovery works are underway in Odesa region – Energy Ministry

Hourly power cuts are in effect

Hourly power cuts are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses also remain in place in all regions of Ukraine.