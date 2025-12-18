Russia attacked Sumy and Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region: infrastructure damage and casualties reported

On the night of 18 December, Russian troops carried out drone attacks on the Sumy community and struck energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in statements by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the mayor of Voznesensk, Yevhen Velychko.

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According to preliminary data, the enemy used strike drones for the attacks, causing damage to civilian objects and casualties among the civilian population.

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Drone attack on Sumy: civilian infrastructure damaged

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported that the enemy attacked the Sumy community with two strike UAVs during the night. The strikes were recorded in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the attack damaged civilian infrastructure. Windows were broken in residential and non-residential buildings. It is also known that at least one person was injured and is receiving the necessary medical care.

"Civil infrastructure has been damaged as a result of strikes in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. Windows have been broken in residential and non-residential buildings. At least one person has been injured," wrote Oleh Hryhorov.

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Strike on Voznesensk: energy infrastructure damaged

A separate report has been received about an attack on Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region. According to the mayor, Yevhen Velychko, Russian troops struck the city's energy infrastructure.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed. The relevant services are working at the scene and determining the impact of the strike on the community's energy supply.

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