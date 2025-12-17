32 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – Regional Military Administration

In Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, the number of injured in a Russian air attack has risen to 32.

This was stated by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Injured toll rises

The Regional Military Administration added that some of the injured, after being examined by doctors, are continuing treatment on an outpatient basis.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) clarified that five children are among the injured.

psychological assistance was provided to 27 people;

including two children;

assistance was also provided to two people with limited mobility.

Rescuers said rescue operations at the strike sites have been completed. SES psychologists were also involved.

See more: Russian KABs strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured has risen to 30, including five children; rescue operations complete. PHOTOS

What is known about the strike on Zaporizhzhia

Russia attacked the city with guided aerial bombs. Head of Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported a hit on a residential building.

He later said Russia also struck an infrastructure facility, three times in total. Two residential buildings were hit.

See more: Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia: man and elderly woman injured. PHOTOS