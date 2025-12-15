There is currently no power plant in Ukraine that has not been affected by Russian attacks, - Zelenskyy

In fact, there is currently not a single power plant in Ukraine that has not been affected by Russian strikes.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the closing of the German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin, according to Censor.NET.

Countering attacks by the Russian Federation

For many months, our energy sector has been the main target of Russian strike drones and missiles. In fact, there is currently not a single power plant in Ukraine that has not been affected by Russian strikes. It is difficult to resist such terrorist pressure. But our people are doing it – after each strike, we try to restore everything, and for this we need further support – both from the German government, and most importantly, support for our air defence, and from German companies. Our ability to recover, produce weapons, strike back and shoot down Russian missiles is an additional lever in diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

Arms exports

Zelenskyy also announced the launch of an office in Berlin to coordinate exports and joint production of weapons.

See more: Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic situation with Steinmeier: there is common position on sovereignty. PHOTO