Germany to allocate billions of euros for Ukraine’s infrastructure, - Merz

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Berlin will continue to support Ukraine in the context of the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in his statement at the closing of the German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Chancellor emphasized that one of the main tasks is to help Ukraine get through the winter period and maintain the stable operation of critical infrastructure.

Help Ukraine this winter

According to Merz, Germany has already allocated €36 billion to support Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. In 2026, Berlin plans to allocate another €36 billion for these purposes.

Separately, €170 million has already been allocated to protect energy infrastructure from Russian attacks. These funds will also be used to ensure electricity supplies to hospitals, schools, and kindergartens, which are regularly targeted by shelling.

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Financing of reconstruction and assets of the Russian Federation

The chancellor also announced coordination with European partners and G7 countries to expand financial support for Ukraine. He noted that the possibility of using frozen Russian assets is being considered.

"We will do everything necessary to ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and has the resources to recover," Merz said. According to him, such financial assistance is aimed at ending the war as quickly as possible, not prolonging it.