Witkoff reported "lot of progress" in negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced "a lot of progress" in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin and confirmed that another meeting will take place tomorrow.

He wrote about this on X social media, according to Censor.NET.

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"The meeting in Berlin between President Zelenskyy, Special Envoy Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and delegations from the United States and Ukraine lasted over five hours.

Representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point plan for peace, economic agendas, and more. A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," Steve Witkoff wrote.

The representatives held in-depth discussions on the peace settlement plan, economic programmes and other issues. Significant progress has been made, and a follow-up meeting will take place tomorrow morning," Steve Witkoff wrote.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump’s representatives began in Berlin. PHOTOS

The US "recognised the prospects for success"

The specific proposals discussed at the talks are not being disclosed at this time. However, according to the German publication Handelsblatt, the US has "preliminarily recognised the prospects for success" in the Berlin talks, as evidenced by the fact that President Donald Trump sent a delegation to Germany.

Incidentally, on the eve of the talks, Putin's foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said that the contribution of Europeans and Ukraine to Donald Trump's "peace plan" "is unlikely to be constructive."

Read more: We have no direct dialogue with Russian side, - Zelenskyy