Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump’s representatives began in Berlin. PHOTOS

A meeting between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team has begun in Berlin.

This was reported by Reuters and President Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Joining him at the talks are:

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov,

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhii Kyslytsia,

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz

and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

On the US side - Witkoff and Kushner

On the US side - Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and US Special Representative Steven Witkoff.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also present at the talks.

The day before, Zelenskyy announced that the main topic of discussion in Berlin would be the search for and agreement on a "political settlement" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has already arrived in Germany: We are counting on constructive negotiations with US. VIDEO