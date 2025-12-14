Zelenskyy: We are preparing for meetings with representatives of US and Europe regarding political agreement to end war

Ukraine is preparing for meetings with the American side and European partners in the coming days. In particular, many events are expected in Berlin.

This was announced in a video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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"We are currently preparing for meetings with the American side and our European friends in the coming days. There will be many events in Berlin," said the president.

Umerov's report is expected

In addition, the head of state said that he was awaiting a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and the Ukrainian negotiating team on their contacts, which had already taken place.

See more: Zelenskyy on night attack: Enemy used over 450 drones and 30 missiles, energy sector and South were under attack. PHOTOS

Developing security guarantees

"General Gnativ and representatives of the Ukrainian defense and security sector will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine and Ukrainians. At the same time, Ukrainian government officials are continuing talks with the US and Europe on the real restoration of Ukraine and its real development after the war," the head of state said.

Read more: Five Ukrainian civilians return home from Belarus thanks to US assistance, - Zelenskyy

Зустрічі з представниками Трампа та європейськими партнерами

Zelenskyy also announced his meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump and European partners on "the foundation of peace – a political agreement to end the war," stressing that "now is a significant opportunity."

"This is important for every city in our country, important for every Ukrainian community. We are working to ensure that Ukraine has a dignified peace. To ensure that there is a guarantee – above all, a guarantee that Russia will not return to Ukraine with a third invasion. I would like to thank all our partners who are helping us, helping Ukraine, and we will be working as actively and constructively as possible in Berlin these days with everyone who can really make the agreement normal," the head of state added.

Meeting in Berlin