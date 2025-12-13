Zelenskyy on night attack: Enemy used over 450 drones and 30 missiles, energy sector and South were under attack. PHOTOS

All necessary services are currently working to restore electricity and water supply in our communities that were affected by the Russian attack last night. The main blow was again dealt to our energy sector, the south, and the Odesa region.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Consequences of the attack

According to Zelenskyy, two people were wounded in the Odessa region. More than a dozen civilian objects were damaged across the country.

"Thousands of families are now without power after strikes last night in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. There were also strikes in Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions," he specified.





















How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

As the head of state noted, during the night attack, the enemy used more than 450 strike drones and 30 missiles of various types.

"We are doing everything we can to restore and improve the situation.

It is important that everyone sees what Russia is doing right now. Every step they take in terrorizing our people, every attack, because this is definitely not about ending the war. They still want to destroy our state and cause as much pain as possible to our people. That is why we need support in everything that will help protect lives and end this war: strengthening air defense and our soldiers on the front lines, increasing our long-range capabilities, and increasing pressure on Russia. For all our diplomatic efforts to be successful, we need to put pressure on the aggressor to end the war they started. Thank you to everyone who understands this and is ready to help," Zelenskyy concluded.

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What preceded it?