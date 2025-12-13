Five Ukrainian civilians return home from Belarus thanks to US assistance, - Zelenskyy

Five Ukrainian civilians are returning to Ukraine from Belarus. This was achieved thanks to the active role of the United States. In total, dictator Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 123 prisoners.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Details

The head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, reported to Zelenskyy on the details of preparations for a special operation to free civilians who were in Belarus.

"Thanks to the active role of the United States and the cooperation of our intelligence services, about a hundred people, including five Ukrainians, are now being released. We are assisting our American partners to ensure that Ukraine receives appropriate assistance. If necessary, the special services of our neighbors in Europe are also involved," the president said.

Read more: US and Belarus are discussing release of at least 100 political prisoners, - Reuters

New exchange of prisoners of war

Zelenskyy also instructed the Defence Intelligence and all services represented in the Coordination Headquarters to intensify their efforts in Russia as much as possible so that Ukrainian prisoners of war could be released before the new year.

Release of political prisoners in Belarus

Lukashenko pardoned 123 political prisoners in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. Among those released is Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, Nexta reports.

The press service of the Belarusian dictator stated that this was allegedly done "for humanitarian reasons and universal human values."