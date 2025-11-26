US and Belarus are discussing release of at least 100 political prisoners, - Reuters

The administration of US President Donald Trump and the regime of self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are discussing the possibility of Minsk releasing at least 100 political prisoners in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, sources reported this to Reuters.

It is noted that US officials want to secure the release of more than 100 prisoners as part of a single agreement.

The publication notes that it is unclear which prisoners may be released and when such releases may take place.

The White House declined to comment, and the Belarusian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

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