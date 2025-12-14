We have no direct dialogue with Russian side, - Zelenskyy

Kyiv does not maintain direct contact with Russia, limiting itself to communication through the United States. At the same time, increased pressure from Washington on Moscow may force it to make certain compromises.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this while answering questions from journalists, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

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Dialogue through Americans

"We have no direct dialogue with the Russian side. And in (our - Ed.) dialogue with the American side, they, so to speak, represent the Russian side, because they talk about their signals, demands, steps, readiness or unwillingness," Zelenskyy said.

Regarding compromises with Russia, he noted that if the US and its partners exert pressure, Russia "must compromise."

Read more: I have not yet received response from US to Ukraine’s proposals for peace plan, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Witkoff and Kushner would hold talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders in Berlin.

Earlier, it was reported that on Saturday, December 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner have already arrived in Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy - Associated Press